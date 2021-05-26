J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,820 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,087% compared to the average volume of 406 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

