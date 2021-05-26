Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 5.14.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

