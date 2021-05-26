Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $86,000 in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

