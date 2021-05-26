Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.