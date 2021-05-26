Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

