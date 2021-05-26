Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Eugene Flood, Jr. Acquires 4,362 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$34.39 ($24.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.46 ($107,143.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

