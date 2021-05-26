Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Eugene Flood, Jr. Acquires 4,362 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$34.39 ($24.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.46 ($107,143.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

