Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.