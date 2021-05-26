Jason Mullins Sells 12,793 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99.

Jason Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total transaction of C$685,936.48.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$149.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$50.39 and a 1 year high of C$157.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

GSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.