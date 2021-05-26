Jefferies Financial Group Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $442.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.