Jefferies Financial Group Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $540.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $469.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.40. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $25,903,674. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

