Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

