Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -271.29 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

