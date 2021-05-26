Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Endeavor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.60 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

