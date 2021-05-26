Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

