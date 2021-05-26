JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $568.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

