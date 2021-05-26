Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,543,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

