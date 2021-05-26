Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Reaches $33,508.28 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $33,508.28 and $10,287.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00952007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.08 or 0.09721754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091265 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

