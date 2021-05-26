JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $490.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

