JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

