Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 22nd

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

