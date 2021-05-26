Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $868,779.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00355587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00187107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00827823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.