K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.09

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.09 and traded as high as C$43.92. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$43.75, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.16. The stock has a market cap of C$473.52 million and a P/E ratio of 53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.66.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.