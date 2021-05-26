Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the April 29th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 179,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,879. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get KAO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KAOOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.