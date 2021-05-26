Karbo (KRB) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,154.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.10 or 0.00659347 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,068,680 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

