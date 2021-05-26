KeeperDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.48 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $198.61 or 0.00509020 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.66 or 0.01001243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09969813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092661 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

