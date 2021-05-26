Kellner Capital LLC Takes $4.41 Million Position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Teledyne FLIR accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Teledyne FLIR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne FLIR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLIR remained flat at $$57.34 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.