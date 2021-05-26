Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

