Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,276,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 15.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.