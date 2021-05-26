Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.51

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 38685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

