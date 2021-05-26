Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 67379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Specifically, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

