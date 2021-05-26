Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

