Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $555.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.18 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.64 and its 200 day moving average is $499.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,700. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.