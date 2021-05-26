Keybank National Association OH Has $2.09 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

