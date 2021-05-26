Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

