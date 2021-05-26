Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,586 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $46,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,095 shares of company stock worth $9,103,755. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

