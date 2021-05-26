KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $152.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.62.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $149.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

