KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 281,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 267,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,096.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

