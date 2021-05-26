KeyCorp Weighs in on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SARTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $548.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $268.00 and a 52-week high of $550.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

