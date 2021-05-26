KeyFi Price Tops $0.78 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $26,704.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00353413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00186814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00827638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032186 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,977,638 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.