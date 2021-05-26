Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 277,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

Several brokerages have commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

