KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

