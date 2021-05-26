Klaytn Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $77.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00343981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00821864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,579,032,285 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,550,254 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

