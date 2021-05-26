KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $24.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

KNBE stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

