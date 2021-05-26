Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 27,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,864 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.