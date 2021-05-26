Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,461.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $226,461.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.00968328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,868.70 or 0.09849573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

