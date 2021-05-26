K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KPLUY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

