KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Cap Reaches $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00948661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.09761258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00090925 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

