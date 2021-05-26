Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $2.75 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $324.97 or 0.00832623 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $342.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00356777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00185820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

