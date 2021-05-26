Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
SWIM opened at $29.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
