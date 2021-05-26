Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

